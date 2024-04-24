Tell me what you think online, asks mayoral candidate

Elaine Williams, who is standing for Reform UK in the West Midland mayoral elections, is using the We Care About platform to find people's priorities are.

She will be running a range of surveys on different subjects, where people are invited to rank six different priorities in order of preference, and then give them the chance to leave comments at the bottom.

The first survey will be about arts provision, and people can take part using the web link we.careabout.co.uk/arts