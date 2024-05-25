Find out what Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to say when he visited the Express & Star's HQ

He spoke of his determination to rid the streets of knife crime during an exclusive interview at the newspaper's head office in Wolverhampton – just moments after seven young people were handed life terms for the murder of the 20-year-old in Walsall town centre.

Rishi Sunak said that, as a parent of two young daughters himself, he felt deeply for the families of those affected by knife crime,

He said proposed new laws, introduced to the Commons by Home Secretary in January, would be put into force as a matter of urgency if he were re-elected.

During his visit to the newspaper's head office at Mander House in Wolverhampton, Mr Sunak also spoke about the financial crisis facing local authorities in the region, the victims of the Horizon post office scandal, and how he would address the problem of Severn-Trent Water pouring raw sewage into the River Severn.

Q: One of the biggest concerns of our readers over the past couple of years has been a surge in knife crime, particularly involving children and young people.

At the moment, there is a case going through the courts where two 12-year-olds are accused of a murder using a machete, and within the past hour seven people - including three 17-year-olds have been jailed for the murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall. How has it come to this? What are the reasons for this? And, if re-elected, how do you propose to deal with the problem?

A: "It's very sad to hear, I have two young girls who are 11 and 13, and I can understand the pain and an anxiety that parents have about having their kids out and about," said Mr Sunak.