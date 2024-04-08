Walsall election candidates are revealed

The authority has published the statement of persons nominated for the poll, which will be taken on Thursday, May 2 between 7am and 10pm with the count taking place the following day.

One seat is available in each of the 20 wards in the borough and a total of 85 candidates have been nominated and confirmed for the election.

Both the Conservatives and Labour are fielding 20 candidates each while Reform UK is putting up 15 people. The Liberal Democrats have 11 candidates, Green Party has 10, there are eight independents and one representing the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.

The current composition of Walsall Council sees the Conservatives holding a huge majority with 37 seats, Labour holding 12 and 11 belonging to independents.

Unsurprisingly, the Tories are defending the most seats with 12 while five currently held by independents and three by Labour are also up for grabs.

Senior councillors up for election this year include both deputy leaders with Adrian Andrew defending Pheasey Park Farm and Garry Perry up in Pelsall.

Cabinet members defending their seats are Gary Flint in Bloxwich East, Kerry Murphy in Brownhills, Keir Pedley in Streetly and Stacie Elson in Willenhall North.

The full list of candidates are:

ALDRIDGE CENTRAL AND SOUTH:

Guan Chan – Green Party

James Harrison – Labour Party

Irene Henery – Reform UK

Tim Wilson – Conservative Party

ALDRIDGE NORTH AND WALSALL WOOD:

Lesley Ann Lynch – Reform UK

Dean Margetts – Labour Party

Shaun McKenzie – Green party

Keith Sears – Conservative Party

Nigel Walker – Liberal Democrat

BENTLEY AND DARLASTON NORTH:

Nahid Ahmed – Independent

Stuart Chapman – Reform UK

Abdul Kalam – Independent

Kyra Murphy – Conservative Party

Lucie Nahal – Labour Party

BIRCHILLS-LEAMORE:

Amo Hussain – Conservative Party

Toyin Oshaniwa – Green Party

Elliot Pfebve – Labour Party

Paul Wild – Liberal Democrat

Elaine Williams – Reform UK

BLAKENALL:

Peggy Coop – Reform UK

Andrea Maynard – Green Party

Ian Robertson – Labour Party

Pete Smith – Independent

Ana-Maria Zinica – Conservative Party

BLOXWICH EAST:

Gary Flint – Conservative Party

Angela Hodges – Liberal Democrat

Sue Spencer – Reform UK

Stephen Wade – Labour Party

BLOXWICH WEST:

Nicky Barker – Reform UK

Michael Coulson – Labour Party

Stuart Hodges – Liberal Democrat

Tony Sadla – Conservative Party

BROWNHILLS:

Karl Andrews – Independent

Michael Bruce – Labour Party

Josh Dixon – Reform UK

Kerry Murphy – Conservative Party

DARLASTON SOUTH:

Chris Bott – Labour Party

Peter Burton – Reform UK

Issac Crosby – Liberal Democrat

Owen Webster – Conservative Party

PADDOCK:

Dan Barker – Liberal Democrat

Peter Faultless – Reform UK

Nick Gandham – Conservative Party

Ghulam Papu – Independent

Gordon Shipley – Green Party

Bob Thomas – Labour Party

PALFREY:

Shamim Ahmed – Conservative Party

Zulkifl Ahmed – Labour Party

Sabina Ditta – Independent

Sadat Hussain – Green Party

Dexter Williams – Reform UK

PELSALL:

Graham Eardley – Reform UK

Robert Lipke – Labour Party

Garry Perry – Conservative Party

PHEASEY PARK FARM:

Adrian Andrew – Conservative Party

Matthew Barker – Liberal Democrat

Mark Bradley – Labour Party

PLECK:

Akbar Ali – Conservative Party

Mary Beddows – Green Party

Naheed Gultasib – Independent

Adam Mohammed – Labour Party

Jonathan Stanley – Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition

RUSHALL-SHELFIELD:

Joe Belcher – Green Party

Jade Chapman – Conservative Party

David Morgan – Labour Party

Pete Page – Reform UK

SHORT HEATH:

Lee Jeavons – Labour Party

Chad Pitt – Liberal Democrat

Josh Whitehouse – Conservative Party

ST MATTHEWS:

Mushtaq Ahmed – Independent

Raja Akhtar – Green Party

Robin Perry – Reform UK

Eileen Russell – Labour Party

Vandana Sharma – Conservative Party

STREETLY:

Ruby Ki-Kydd – Reform UK

Harjinder Nahal – Labour Party

Keir Pedley – Conservative Party

Kieran Smith – Liberal Democrat

Alison Walters – Green Party

WILLENHALL NORTH:

Stacie Elson – Conservative Party

Benjamin Hodges – Liberal Democrat

Tal Singh – Labour Party

WILLENHALL SOUTH:

Walter Eze – Conservative Party

Leandra Gebrakedan – Liberal Democrat

Klara Margetts – Labour Party