Walsall election candidates are revealed
More than 80 people will be battling it out for a seat in the Walsall Council chamber at the local elections next month.
The authority has published the statement of persons nominated for the poll, which will be taken on Thursday, May 2 between 7am and 10pm with the count taking place the following day.
One seat is available in each of the 20 wards in the borough and a total of 85 candidates have been nominated and confirmed for the election.
Both the Conservatives and Labour are fielding 20 candidates each while Reform UK is putting up 15 people. The Liberal Democrats have 11 candidates, Green Party has 10, there are eight independents and one representing the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition.
The current composition of Walsall Council sees the Conservatives holding a huge majority with 37 seats, Labour holding 12 and 11 belonging to independents.
Unsurprisingly, the Tories are defending the most seats with 12 while five currently held by independents and three by Labour are also up for grabs.
Senior councillors up for election this year include both deputy leaders with Adrian Andrew defending Pheasey Park Farm and Garry Perry up in Pelsall.
Cabinet members defending their seats are Gary Flint in Bloxwich East, Kerry Murphy in Brownhills, Keir Pedley in Streetly and Stacie Elson in Willenhall North.
The full list of candidates are:
ALDRIDGE CENTRAL AND SOUTH:
Guan Chan – Green Party
James Harrison – Labour Party
Irene Henery – Reform UK
Tim Wilson – Conservative Party
ALDRIDGE NORTH AND WALSALL WOOD:
Lesley Ann Lynch – Reform UK
Dean Margetts – Labour Party
Shaun McKenzie – Green party
Keith Sears – Conservative Party
Nigel Walker – Liberal Democrat
BENTLEY AND DARLASTON NORTH:
Nahid Ahmed – Independent
Stuart Chapman – Reform UK
Abdul Kalam – Independent
Kyra Murphy – Conservative Party
Lucie Nahal – Labour Party
BIRCHILLS-LEAMORE:
Amo Hussain – Conservative Party
Toyin Oshaniwa – Green Party
Elliot Pfebve – Labour Party
Paul Wild – Liberal Democrat
Elaine Williams – Reform UK
BLAKENALL:
Peggy Coop – Reform UK
Andrea Maynard – Green Party
Ian Robertson – Labour Party
Pete Smith – Independent
Ana-Maria Zinica – Conservative Party
BLOXWICH EAST:
Gary Flint – Conservative Party
Angela Hodges – Liberal Democrat
Sue Spencer – Reform UK
Stephen Wade – Labour Party
BLOXWICH WEST:
Nicky Barker – Reform UK
Michael Coulson – Labour Party
Stuart Hodges – Liberal Democrat
Tony Sadla – Conservative Party
BROWNHILLS:
Karl Andrews – Independent
Michael Bruce – Labour Party
Josh Dixon – Reform UK
Kerry Murphy – Conservative Party
DARLASTON SOUTH:
Chris Bott – Labour Party
Peter Burton – Reform UK
Issac Crosby – Liberal Democrat
Owen Webster – Conservative Party
PADDOCK:
Dan Barker – Liberal Democrat
Peter Faultless – Reform UK
Nick Gandham – Conservative Party
Ghulam Papu – Independent
Gordon Shipley – Green Party
Bob Thomas – Labour Party
PALFREY:
Shamim Ahmed – Conservative Party
Zulkifl Ahmed – Labour Party
Sabina Ditta – Independent
Sadat Hussain – Green Party
Dexter Williams – Reform UK
PELSALL:
Graham Eardley – Reform UK
Robert Lipke – Labour Party
Garry Perry – Conservative Party
PHEASEY PARK FARM:
Adrian Andrew – Conservative Party
Matthew Barker – Liberal Democrat
Mark Bradley – Labour Party
PLECK:
Akbar Ali – Conservative Party
Mary Beddows – Green Party
Naheed Gultasib – Independent
Adam Mohammed – Labour Party
Jonathan Stanley – Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition
RUSHALL-SHELFIELD:
Joe Belcher – Green Party
Jade Chapman – Conservative Party
David Morgan – Labour Party
Pete Page – Reform UK
SHORT HEATH:
Lee Jeavons – Labour Party
Chad Pitt – Liberal Democrat
Josh Whitehouse – Conservative Party
ST MATTHEWS:
Mushtaq Ahmed – Independent
Raja Akhtar – Green Party
Robin Perry – Reform UK
Eileen Russell – Labour Party
Vandana Sharma – Conservative Party
STREETLY:
Ruby Ki-Kydd – Reform UK
Harjinder Nahal – Labour Party
Keir Pedley – Conservative Party
Kieran Smith – Liberal Democrat
Alison Walters – Green Party
WILLENHALL NORTH:
Stacie Elson – Conservative Party
Benjamin Hodges – Liberal Democrat
Tal Singh – Labour Party
WILLENHALL SOUTH:
Walter Eze – Conservative Party
Leandra Gebrakedan – Liberal Democrat
Klara Margetts – Labour Party