Reform UK Mayoral candidate battles preachers and singers on Wolverhampton

Flanked by volunteers Elaine opted to meet voters face to face instead of relying on social media posts to get her message out.

However, the Reform UK team had competition from religious preachers with ear splitting speakers to give their sermons and guitarists also with PA systems.

She added: "I wanted to talk to people, yes we will be putting out social media posts but only by talking to voters can you understand them."

"It was great to see so many people telling us they are going to vote for Reform on Thursday."

And Elaine believes the polls could be wrong again, with Reform UK taking votes from the Tories and Akhmed Yakoob cutting into Labour's traditional Muslim vote.

She said: "The polls got Brexit wrong, and 1997, so we are confident going into the election."

Elaine is relieved her mandated mail shot has been landing on doorsteps after complaining Royal Mail could not cope with the election workload.