XL Bully ban: What changes coming into effect today mean for dog owners

MPs first took aim at American XL bullies, a fairly new breed derived, in part, from pit bulls, in late September.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later announced the breed would be banned by the end of the year, on the back of two serious attacks involving the breed - one where a young Birmingham girl and two men who tried to help her were bitten, and the death of Staffordshire man Ian Price, who died of his injuries after trying to defend his elderly mother from two loose XL bullies.

Defra - the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs - is responsible for administering the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. The government body has decided on a two-stage approach to adding the breed to the banned list, with the first stage kicking in on 31 December, the final day of 2023.

So far, more than 4,000 bully-type dogs have been granted exemptions, Defra has said. The government says the ban is being introduced to safeguard the public following an increase in dog attacks in recent years.

Up until 2021 there were around three fatalities per year, but here have been 23 since the start of 2021 – with the XL Bully being disproportionately involved in this rise, a spokesperson wrote. However, a group made up of top rescues, vets, and dog experts has fought the legislation every step of the way, saying breed bans do not work to stop dog bites - and instead penalise responsible dog owners.

But what is actually changes on 31 December for owners of XL bully-type dogs? Here's everything you need to know:

The first stage of the XL bully ban

From today, all dogs meeting the government's XL bully criteria must be muzzled and on a lead when in public. This includes any time they are taken off private property, including when being walked in parks or on the pavement.

You can also no longer sell, give away, adopt out, or transfer ownership of your XL bully from this date. This rule applies to individuals, breeders, and rescues. From 31 December, the only option for owners who can no longer care for their dog is to get it euthanised by a vet. You can claim £200 from the government if you choose this option by filling out this form with your vet - so long as you apply by 15 March 2024. It will also be illegal to abandon your XL bully from today, or allow it to stray - leave your property unattended.

It also becomes a criminal offence to breed XL bully-type dogs from this date. This means two different things: It is illegal to breed from an existing XL bully dog, and it is also illegal to breed two other dogs to create an XL bully puppy.

It will not, however, be an offence to allow a litter of puppies that have already been conceived to be born - but if the puppies are born after 31 December, it will be an offence to sell them or to rehome them. Owners who have purchased a puppy before 31 December which is less than 8 weeks old at this point, will still be able to collect it legally when it is 8 weeks old.

The government's definition of an XL bully dog is based on physical characteristics like height (19 inches at the withers for females, 20 for males), muscular bodies and blocky heads - not DNA tests. This can also include dogs which were not necessarily sold as XL bullies, and crossbred dogs that look more like XL bullies than any other breed, so it is best to err on the side of caution. You can find out if your dog might meet the criteria here - including pictures.

The second stage

From February 1, 2024, it will also be a criminal offence to be in possession of an XL Bully in England and Wales unless you have applied for an exemption, with applications closing on 31 January. Applications cost £92.40 per dog.

To receive an exemption, owners must hold active third party public liability insurance for their dog from February 1. The policy must renew annually for the rest of the dog's life, and must cover the policyholder for death or bodily injury to any person caused by the dog.

To get an exemption, your dog must also be fitted with a microchip by the time it is 8 weeks old. If your dog is less than 8 weeks old when you apply for an exemption, you’ll have until 31 March to give the microchip number to Defra.

Owners will also be required to provide proof that their dog has been neutered. For most dogs, this will be by 30 June 2024, but for dogs under one year old, this should be by the end of 2024.

