Road measures announced during relocation of Dudley bus station

Bus passengers will have to check where their services will be stopping as the new bus station is built.

Dudley Council is enforcing temporary traffic orders for 18 months on Tower Street, Ednam Road, New Street, Priory Road, The Broadway and others.

A public notice from the council stated: "The council is satisfied that the execution of the works will take longer than eighteen months and the council shall revoke this order as soon as the works are completed."

The traffic orders will come into force at 8am on November 27, for more information about the changes ring 01384 815453.