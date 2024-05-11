Muslims should quit political parties, says ex-Wolverhampton councillor as he points to 'future'
Wolverhampton's first Muslim councillor has called for all Muslim councillors to quit their political parties.
By Mark Andrews
Zahid Shah, who represented St Peter's ward on Wolverhampton Council from 2011 to 2015, quit the Conservative Party in March over its stance on the conflict in Gaza.
He said neither Labour or the Conservatives represented the interests of Muslims in the city.
"They (the Muslim councillors) should resign from their political parties in support of the people of Gaza," said Mr Shah.