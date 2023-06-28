West Bromwich MP attacks 'Sandwell Labour' over ongoing bin strikes

For four weeks, bins have not been collected across Sandwell, leading to bin bags being stacked up in teetering piles on streets, and residents reporting maggot infestations.
The GMB union claims 125,000 households have been affected by the industrial action which has sparked heightened emotions across the borough.
MP for West Bromwich West, Shaun Bailey, claimed in Parliament on Wednesday that he had seen reports of the GMB union "blocking ambulance workers getting out of their depot".
He also accused the Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands, Simon Foster, of not policing the strikes.
The MP stood up in Parliament during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday and said: "Mr Speaker, we are heading into the fifth week of Sandwell Labour's refuse strikes.
"We've had flying pickets, we've had reports of the GMB blocking ambulance workers getting out of their depot as a result of their picket lines, and a PCC trying to encourage the police not to police it.
"Can I ask my right honourable friend to ensure that he convenes a meeting urgently on this and perhaps he'll join me in telling Labour politicians to grow a spine and put people before your paymasters."
In response, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "My honourable friend put it very well, illustrating exactly the issue. Because Mr Speaker, the Labour Party is unable to stand up to its union paymasters and back our plans to introduce minimum service and safety levels in critical industries.
"That's the type of practical action that supports working families, it's one that the Labour Party isn't strong enough to actually support."