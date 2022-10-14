Kwasi Kwarteng 'sacked' as Chancellor amid reports of further mini-budget U-turns

Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street, London, after returning from the US ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The BBC is reporting that the Tory MP has been axed from No 11 Downing Street, hours after he returned to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting in Washington, while Sky News has said it understands Mr Kwarteng has been sacked.

A British Airways passenger plane thought to be carrying Mr Kwarteng on a flight from Washington DC was reportedly the most-tracked on Flightradar24 before it landed shortly before 11am.

Mr Kwarteng's dismissal and a widely expected U-turn on scrapping the corporation tax rise would be part of an effort to reassure markets after the mini-budget turmoil, according to The Times.

Prime Minister Liz Truss - who is looking to shore up her battered authority after weeks of turmoil following last months 'fiscal event' - will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to her former Chancellor's £43 billion tax giveaway.

His departure will raise fresh questions about her chances of survival – because she was closely linked to the policies that caused the problems.

The commitments to reverse a hike in national insurance rates and ditch a planned rise in corporation tax, without explaining how they would be paid for, were the key planks of her leadership election campaign.

But after the financial markets took fright – with the pound plummeting against the dollar and the cost of government borrowing soaring – the Conservatives have seen their opinion poll ratings tank.

On Thursday Mr Kwarteng said he was "not going anywhere", despite the market turbulence he admitted was caused in part by his policies which included plans to scrap the 45p top tax rate and keep corporation tax at 19 per cent instead of increasing it to 25 per cent.

Earlier today trade minister Greg Hands brushed off suggestions Ms Truss could be forced to sacrifice Mr Kwarteng to save her job, insisting his position was “totally safe”.

“I know the Prime Minister has got total confidence in Kwasi Kwarteng,” he told Sky News, calling the Chancellor “an incredibly capable person, a very, very bright person who makes good judgment calls”.

Mr Hands, who backed Rishi Sunak in the Tory party leadership race, also dismissed suggestions the former chancellor could be installed at the head of a new government on a joint ticket with his fellow contender Penny Mordaunt.

“I don’t recognise that story at all,” he said.

However, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries accused Mr Sunak’s supporters of agitating to get rid of the Ms Truss.

She tweeted: “They agitated to remove Boris Johnson and now they will continue plotting until they get their way. It’s a plot not to remove a PM but to overturn democracy.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a general election.

He said: "This mustn't just be the end of Kwarteng's disastrous chancellorship, it should be the death knell of the Conservatives' reckless mismanagement of our economy. It didn't suddenly start with Kwarteng but it must end now.

"People are angry, fed up and worried about the future. Most of all they are furious that Conservative MPs seem to think this is an acceptable way to conduct the government of our country in these difficult times.

"Enough is enough. It started with Boris Johnson failing our country, and now Liz Truss has broken our economy, it is time for the people to have their say in a general election."

Mr Kwarteng's departure makes the Spelthorne MP the second shortest-serving UK chancellor on record.

The shortest serving chancellor, Iain Macleod, died of a heart attack 30 days after taking the job in 1970.