Dudley MP accuses BBC of 'sickening hypocrisy' after England team's 'all white' criticism

By Peter MadeleyDudleyPoliticsPublished:

An MP has criticised the BBC for making young girls feel "guilty for being white" over its Women's Euro 2022 coverage.

England players celebrate after the game against Norway at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Marco Longhi seized upon comments made by a TV presenter about a "lack of diversity" in the England team following their 8-0 win over Norway last week.

Speaking after the victory, the presenter said: "It was an historic eight goal victory for England last night as the Lionesses secured their place in the quarter finals – but all starting 11 players and the five substitutes that came onto the pitch were all white.

"And that does point towards a lack of diversity in the women's game in England."

Mr Longhi also accused the corporation of "sickening" hypocrisy after it emerged its top 11 earners were all white people.

The Dudley North MP said: "Why, oh why, does the BBC have to be so divisive and the woke standard-bearer in this country?

"Young white girls will be made to feel guilty for being white when they listen to this poison.

"Meanwhile, the BBC publish their star-studded list of presenters and their taxpayer funded eye watering salaries.

"Guess what? Their starting 11 top presenters are all white. But who cares. It’s their hypocrisy that’s sickening."

The BBC's 'rich list', published last week, is headed by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker, who was paid £1.35million last year.

He comes out ahead of Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball (£985,000) and football pundit Alan Shearer (£455,000).

The BBC declined to respond when approached by the Express & Star.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

