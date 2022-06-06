'Self-indulgent' MPs blasted as Tories in region pledge support for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson is fighting for his political life after at least 54 Conservative MPs submitted letters for a ballot on his leadership, which is due to take place this evening.

The PM has vowed to fight on and has received strong backing across the Black Country and Staffordshire, where Tory MPs have described the motion as "misplaced" and an "unnecessary distraction".

They insist the PM remains the right leader for the country and pointed to his record on issues including the conflict in Ukraine, Brexit and the vaccine roll out.

Labour said Mr Johnson was a "dead man walking" regardless of the result of the vote.

Mr Johnson is expected to win tonight's vote, which his supporters say has been mainly pushed by those who are backing leadership bids by the likes of Jeremy Hunt and Tom Tugendhat.

Stone MP Sir Bill Cash is among those to pledge his support for the PM.

He said the confidence motion was "entirely misplaced", and added: "Boris Johnson not only won a great general election victory, but on top of that has been extremely effective as Prime Minister in relation to Ukraine, the roll out of the vaccines and the issue of Brexit.

"These people, in my opinion, are self-indulgent. I don't agree with what they have done and believe strongly that he'll win the confidence vote this evening."

Dudley South MP Mike Wood is another to throw his support behind Mr Johnson.

He said: "This vote is an unnecessary distraction to what the Government needs to be doing on the cost of living, responding to the global situation with the war in Ukraine, and helping businesses, schools and the NHS rebuild after the pandemic.

"The last thing we need is a three month long leadership contest where it looks like a lot of the ministers responsible for much of that important work seem more interested in their own leadership campaigns than the issues facing the country and the world."

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who has pledged his support for the PM, lashed out at those who have submitted letters.

He said: "The Prime Minister's political opponents are motivated by self-indulgent moral outrage and they are doing the rest of the country a huge disservice."

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes said the PM had his full backing. "His leadership has ensured the best results ever for the Conservative Party in Walsall North.

"On top of this, we should never forget he was responsible fastest vaccine roll out in Europe."

Halesowen & Rowley Regis MP James Morris, said Mr Johnson had his "full support".

"The Prime Minister has got the big calls right in the last few years, and we need strong leadership going forward as we deal with the cost of living issues, levelling up our country, and helping Ukraine fight back against Putin’s aggression," he said.

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb said the PM had her "full support". "Never in my lifetime have we had a Prime Minister who has faced so much adversity," she said.

"He has consistently got the big calls right. From Brexit to Covid support and the vaccine roll out to his outstanding international leadership in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"At all times Boris has steered the ship.

"We have implemented world-beating legislation on the environment, to invest in green energy and to protect domestic abuse victims. We are looking at game-changing new laws to police the internet.

"We have supported jobs and livelihoods through the pandemic and now through the cost-of-living crisis. It’s great work under this PM despite huge challenges.

"I will vote for the PM tonight. It’s as simple as that."

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey said: "The Prime Minister has led us through Covid, oversaw the fastest vaccine roll-out, the fastest post-Covid reopening and after three years of deadlock, ensured that the will of 68 per cent of people in our communities was respected by getting Brexit done.

"The testament to the progress we've made as a party under the Prime Minister is that in Sandwell, in 2019, we had no elected representatives. We now have Members of Parliament and a thriving council group (which continues to grow) all achieved under the leadership of this Prime Minister.

"I'll be supporting the Prime Minister today, so we can get on with the job and deliver on the priorities that matter to people in Wednesbury, Oldbury and Tipton."

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has given the PM his full backing, as has Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, who said: "He is right to lead this country and it is a sad state that we are in this situation having a vote on who leads the country when the public decided in 2019."

Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton, said: "Boris delivered Brexit and delivered the Covid-19 vaccine roll out.

"It's time to stay focused and united on the issues that matter to our country. I will be backing the PM tonight."

Meanwhile opposition parties have hailed "the beginning of the end" for Mr Johnson. John Spellar, Labour MP for Warley, said regardless of what happened with the vote the PM was a "dead man walking".

"The current situation is not just bad for the Conservative Party, it is bad for the country," he said.

"It's making us a laughing stock around the world – and also Johnson will just do wilder and wilder things just to try and save his position.

"His problems are completely self-generated, and frankly he should go. If the Tories don't get rid of him then clearly we must have a general election."