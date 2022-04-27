'Secret treasure' Staffordshire takes centre stage in the Commons

Michael Fabricant MP with Louise Morris of the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust

Several firms from the county including JCB took part in the event, which saw businesses exhibit their wares to dozens of MPs from across the country.

Other organisations taking part included Hygenica, which produced healthcare products during the pandemic; Staffordshire County Council and the Staffordshire Wildlife Trust.

South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson, said: "This was an enormous celebration of all the things that are amazing in our county.

"It was really good to see so many fantastic businesses bring their products to the heart of government and demonstrate the enterprise that makes Staffordshire such a wonderful place."

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant also attended the exhibition. He said: "Being interested in the history of World War Two, I was particularly fascinated to hear from Louise Morris who manages the Transformation of the Trent Valley Project about a plan restoring military pill-boxes and stop-lines which would have held up German invaders for a number of hours until reinforcements could arrive.

"One such pill-box is along the River Tame at the National Memorial Arboretum – though that one is being restored by the Arboretum themselves.