Council leader to remain in post, despite suspension

A meeting of the Conservative group on the council, renamed the Conservative and Independent group in the wake of the suspension, last night (WED) voted to keep Councillor Bird as its leader, despite his three-month suspension from the party.

Councillor Bird and Councillor Suky Samra, who represents Streetly ward, have both been suspended from the party for three months following a row between them. Both have launched appeals against their suspension.

Councillor Anthony Harris said he retained his full confidence in Councillor Bird's leadership.

"I have been in the group for 21 years, and have seen the man work his tail off," he said.

"I have seen a man that is fair to all parties, and makes sometimes hard decisions for the good of the borough.

"It's not about the Conservative Party, it's about the group. It's always had an association with independents. We have had coalitions before, we have had coalitions with the Liberals. We don't need a coalition for this."

Councillor Harris said there was little point in electing an interim leader, only to reinstate Councillor Bird at a later date.