Consign 'sexist tittle-tattle' to history say MPs after Angela Rayner ‘Basic Instinct’ claim

Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner

A national newspaper report claimed some unnamed Conservative MPs said the Labour deputy leader tried to put the PM "off his stride" by crossing and uncrossing her legs in the Commons.

The story has been criticised by Boris Johnson, while Ms Rayner said it was a "perverted smear" that showed women in politics faced misogyny every day.

Conservative MP Suzanne Webb said she had not personally heard any sexist comments in parliament.

"However, I certainly condemn the story, the hurtful and totally wrong suggestions it makes about Angela Rayner and the tone it was written in," the Stourbridge MP added.

"The Prime Minister is deeply unhappy about it too and has said so publicly and also privately to Angela.

"I echo the sentiments of my colleagues from all parties that this is unacceptable and misogynistic and has no place in parliament.

"If we wish to strive for equality in society this sort of sexist tittle-tattle needs to be consigned to history."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson has previously been on the receiving end of abuse after she was called a 'f****** b****' on Twitter by Labour councillor Paul Sweet.

She said she hoped the story about Ms Rayner would not result in women being put off from entering politics.

"I think generally this is a good time for women in politics and in particular, parliament is working quite well for women," the Conservative MP said.

"There are some brilliant women in parliament who are raising issues on things like rights around childcare and rights around the menopause.

"It's great that MPs are looking at these issues which may have been overlooked in the past.