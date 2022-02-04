Food banks expect surge in demand as triple whammy hits

Foodbanks in the West Midlands and Staffordshire were today prepared for a rush from people who will no longer be able to cope with the cost of living.

Energy bills are set to rise by just under £700 a year and the cost of mortgages, loans and credit cards will increase after interest rates were raised.

John Raj, of Excel Food Bank in Bilston, said it and other groups in the region were preparing for a significant rise in demand.

He said he had already had a number of requests for blankets and quilts.

He said: “This is going to put a tremendous strain on families, who will have to choose between gas and electric and food. It will have a huge reaction in this area in particular as the majority of our households have pre-payment cards.”