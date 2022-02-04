Notification Settings

Food banks expect surge in demand as triple whammy hits

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPoliticsPublished:

Families face a financial crisis – with energy bills, interest rates and council tax charges all rising.

Foodbanks in the West Midlands and Staffordshire were today prepared for a rush from people who will no longer be able to cope with the cost of living.

Energy bills are set to rise by just under £700 a year and the cost of mortgages, loans and credit cards will increase after interest rates were raised.

Council tax bills are also about to be put up, with Sandwell Council announcing a rise of almost four per cent and Walsall three per cent.

John Raj, of Excel Food Bank in Bilston, said it and other groups in the region were preparing for a significant rise in demand.

He said he had already had a number of requests for blankets and quilts.

He said: “This is going to put a tremendous strain on families, who will have to choose between gas and electric and food. It will have a huge reaction in this area in particular as the majority of our households have pre-payment cards.”

The Government says it will mitigate the rise in the cost of living through a mixture of initiatives and discounts, which will help families save up to £350.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

