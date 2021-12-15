Tory rebel blasts 'draconian' Covid measures as 'infringement on privacy'

There were fiery scenes in the Commons as almost 100 Tory MPs rebelled against the Government

Shaun Bailey was one of nearly 100 Conservative MPs to vote against the introduction of vaccine passes as Boris Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership.

The West Bromwich West MP also voted against other 'Plan B' measures over face masks, isolation requirements and mandatory jabs for NHS workers.

The Prime Minister said the measures – which went through after they were backed by Labour – were necessary due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

But Mr Bailey slammed the plans as "draconian measures" which had been put forward without "solid data".

He said the announcement of 'Plan B' had left him feeling "frustrated, angry and concerned" and that residents had "overwhelmingly" told him they opposed new restrictions.

There was no compelling argument that Covid passes help reduce transmission, he said, describing the measure as a "gross infringement on the privacy of individuals" that posed "significant economic risks" for the hospitality sector in particular.

West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey

Mr Bailey said there appeared to be no established link between Omicron and increased hospitalisation, meaning restrictions were being imposed on a "just in case" basis.

He also said 'work from home' guidance presented challenges for local businesses.

Mr Bailey said: "I will continue to fight against further draconian measures which the Government tries to introduce without solid data."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson also opposed the introduction of vaccine passes.

In a speech in the Commons she said a significant number of people in her constituency had grave concerns about civil liberties and data harvesting.

She said their concerns had to be taken seriously and that fears of over-regulation could not be allayed by "passing more regulations".

"We need people to come on board in a national effort to keep each other safe," Ms Stevenson said.

"So I believe we need a change of language from telling people and mandating actions, to asking people to comply." She added: "I would humbly ask the Government to get back to our Conservative principles of trusting the British people.

"In order to go forward together as as a nation, we have to stop passing never-ending regulations and move forward through a voluntary, community and public spirited way."

Wolverhampton North East MP Jane Stevenson

Labour has seized on the rebellion as further evidence that Mr Johnson is losing his grip on power following scandals over sleaze and Covid rule breaches.

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden, the MP for Wolverhampton South East, said: "These votes showed the Prime Minister has lost the authority to get necessary health measures through the House of Commons despite the Conservative Party's 80 seat majority.

"There has been a collapse of public trust in Boris Johnson because of his open contempt for the rules he has asked the rest of the country to live by.

"Now there has been a collapse of trust in him by his own MPs too."

He said Labour had done "the right thing" in supporting the measures, which were there to protect the public and had followed "proper scientific advice".

Marco Longhi joined the vast majority of the region's MPs in backing the measures.

Explaining his decision, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, said: "I believe that the balanced and proportionate measures outlined in ‘Plan B’, including Covid-status certification, will allow us to protect ourselves and our loved ones this winter buying precious time for scientists and clinicians to learn more about the virus variant and how the NHS may be coping.

"The last thing we want is for further delays to routine health treatments because of hospitals being full of Covid patients even if less ill than previously.

"These measure will help us manage our response and stay a step ahead of the virus as we continue to rollout booster doses and strengthen our defences."