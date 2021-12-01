Union claims victory as deal brings Sandwell bin strike to a close

Refuge workers protesting outside Serco's Shidas Lane depot, Oldbury

Householders across the borough were facing 12 days over the festive period with rubbish going uncollected but the two sides have struck a deal to avert strike action.

After Serco promised to clean up its Oldbury Household Recycling Centre, more than 90 per cent of GMB union workers voted to accept the firm’s offer.

The deal also included a pay rise and moving agency workers onto permanent contracts.

Justine Jones, GMB organiser said: "This is a stunning victory for the public and for our members. We’ve won the fight to keep people safe and secured new permanent jobs just in time for Christmas – all whilst avoiding disruption in the festive period.

"Thanks to the people of Sandwell for their hearty support and to the workers who stood firm for each other."

Serco also assured workers that bullying and harassment will not be tolerated in any form and will be dealt with.

The industrial action stretches back to the Summer when workers voted for industrial action after relations worsened with Serco.

Each day's industrial action would see nearly 80,000 people go without their weekly rubbish collection. The opposing sides had previously gone to mediation service ACAS but talks repeatedly broke down.