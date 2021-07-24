MP helping to draft Online Safety Bill

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb

Conservative MP Suzanne Webb will work cross-party on the committee, looking at the draft Online Safety Bill ahead of it being presented to MPs in the autumn.

The draft bill proposes a duty of care on social media companies, or other platforms that allow users to share and post material, to remove any harmful content, with a focus on protecting children online.

Watchdog Ofcom could also be handed powers to fine companies up to £18 million, or 10 per cent of their annual global turnover, and block access to sites if their platforms fail to protect users from harmful content.

Stourbridge MP Ms Webb said: “I am honoured to be picked to take a first look at this very important new piece of proposed legislation.

"This is a wide-ranging piece of legislation and truly groundbreaking because some of its proposals, around harmful content and fines, would be world firsts.