Transport enthusiasts revving up fo a celebration of region's vehicles

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 20/04/23.Andy Orton(seated) who owns the 1929 Sunbeam model 80, pictured with Tony Sloane and son Andy Sloane, who are organising the Transport Festival at Bantock Park..

Dozens of historic vehicles will be on show at Bantock Park on July 16 for the inaugural Wolverhampton Transport Festival.

It will be the first major exhibition organised by the Museum of Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire Trust, formed a year ago to promote the history of the area.

Chairman Andy Sloane, who is organising the event with his father Tony, said he expected 50 vehicles made in and around the city would be on display.

"We're hoping to have eight to 10 Sunbeam cars, 12, Norton Commandos, and a very rare 1928 HRD motorcycle," he said.

There will also be a 1936 Guy ambulance and a Guy van, while a Guy bus will provide tours taking passengers to the site of the former lorry, bus and car factory at Fallings Park.

Visitors will also be able to take a ride on the miniature railway which is normally based at Baggeridge Country Park in Sedgley.

There will also be exhibitions inside Bantock House, relating to clubs and organisations which promote the region's transport history. There will also be a display relating to the Great Western Railway's Stafford Road works.

Admission will be free, although there will be a small charge for the bus and train rides.

Andy said he hoped it would become an annual event.

"There used to be an annual steam and transport gala, but there hasn't been anything for a few years," he said.