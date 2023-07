Landlord of the Crown pub, Gordon Tomalin, in his garden

Gardens of all shapes and sizes were going under microscope as part of the Walsall In Bloom event.

Organised by Walsall Council, it aimed to brighten up the borough with residents, schoolchildren, businesses and shop owners all invited to take part.

The only stipulation for entrants in the competition was that the blooms could be easily seen from the street.

Among those taking part in the contest in 2003 was Ted Marney whose back garden was his pride and joy.

The 61-year-old retired labourer from Aldridge spent every evening out in the open air, weeding, watering and planting.

It was the fifth year running that he had entered into the council's Walsall in Bloom contest in the category of best rear garden.

He won in 1997 and was hoping to claim the title back in the autumn when the judges announced the successful few for 2003.

His wife, Anne-Marie, said that her husband had come up with different themes for the garden and in this particular year had been inspired by the Charles Dickens novel The Old Curiosity Shop.

He had turned a Wendy house in the garden into a fantasy antiques shop complete with a waxwork shopkeeper.

"He is very creative, he just goes out in the garden and comes back with his latest idea and does it," she said.

"We have lawns and borders which are mainly planted with shrubs, and it means we have greenery out there all year running. He planted about 20 hanging baskets this year which are full of petunias, lobellias, fucsias and geraniums.

"We've got two waterfalls and a couple of other water features. I think Ted could win it this year."

Green fingered children at Little London Primary had grown a variety of shrubs and bedding plants, tomatoes and strawberries for the competition.

Headteacher Jennie Clarke said: "The children have had a wonderful time."

John Rutter, owner of antiques store The Doghouse in Bloxwich Road, was hoping to win the commercial premises category.

"We have had some people who come and just take photographs of the garden which proves it is popular.

"The thing is that none of us know much about gardening, it is purely a casual thing," he told the Express & Star.

He and his staff took it in turns to water the plants, mow the lawns and weeding.

Assistant Pam Jones said they had planted asters, dahlias, hollyhocks, marigolds and sweetpeas.

She added: "We all have a go at keeping it tidy. People driving along Bloxwich Road, particularly on the bus, always have a look as they go past."

Linda Merriman and Ivor Arbuckle were hoping to win the prize for the most environmentally friendly garden for the fourth year in the row.

Linda Merriman from Highgate in her environmental garden

Linda, a self-taught gardener, had worked on the garden for the last 20 years. She started growing crops to save money as her children grew up, and turned to organic methods to make sure the potatoes and carrots she was feeding the family were perfectly safe.

The garden attracted butterflies and dragonflies, and the pond was home to scores of frogs, which helped to control slugs.

The winners were later announced at a glittering prize-winning ceremony at The Terrace Restaurant in Brownhills.

Winner of the Outstanding Achievement award was 95-year-old Leonard Osborne

It was hosted by veteran Radio WM presenter Ed Doolan and saw 10 awards given out covering all age groups and individuals, as well as organisations. Winner of the Geoff Adshead Award for Outstanding Achievement, named after the contest's sponsor, was 95-year-old Leonard Osborne.

He sufferef from poor eyesight and hearing, but managed to care for his garden every day.

Winner of the best large back garden was Ted Marney and best small back garden went to Angela Plant, of Poplar Road.

Best restaurant went to The Terrace, best shop was John Rutter Antiques, in Bloxwich Road, and best school was Little London JMI, in Field Street,Willenhall.

Best environmentally-friendly garden went to Linda Merriman and Ivor Arbuckle, of Highgate.

Winner of best community garden was Bob Wynn, of Cavendish Gardens, best balcony went to Pauline Chambers, of Burrowes Street, best disabled or elderly persons garden went to Brenda Holden, of Victory Avenue, Darlaston and best front garden was won by Mrs Gajra Shah, of Baslow Close, Bloxwich.