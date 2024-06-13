'I thought he was dead!' See the moment two former army pals met up for the first time in 62 years

The last time Raymond Bagnall, now 88, and Thomas Edwards, 90, last clapped eyes on each other was in the early 1960s when the pair were in their 20s.

They first became pals when they were growing up in Listley Street in Bridgnorth.

The inseparable pair not only went to school in the town together but also both went to work at Star Aluminium in the town (now Bridgnorth Aluminium), before serving in the Shropshire Reserve Army together.

Raymond Bagnall (bottom) and Thomas Edwards when they were in the Shropshire Reserve Army together

However, after leaving the military, the pair lost touch and didn't set eyes on one another until 62 years later, after Thomas' granddaughter, Kelly-Ann Hunt, made a Facebook appeal to find her grandad's former best pal.