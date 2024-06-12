42 photos that will take you back to the good times at Beatties in its prime

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

What was a shining beacon on Victoria Street for more than 140 years is now merely a shell – with its ornate windows smashed and its inside stripped of whatever remained, which was mostly debris and old furniture.

Beatties was founded in Victoria Street by local draper and businessman James Beattie. It opened in 1877, when it was called the Victoria Draper Supply Store.

By 1895, the firm employed 40 members of staff and was enjoying an annual turnover of £30,000 – but fortunes took a turn for the worse when, only a year later, a huge fire ripped through the building, forcing it to be demolished and rebuilt.

The blaze also destroyed much of the store's stock. What remained had to be sold to buy more items to refill the shelves.

The art deco style building was bought for £6.15 million earlier this year – it had been facing an uncertain future following the collapse of its previous owner in November last year.

Restoration work is expected to recommence this summer after the property was bought by the Middlesex-based Eden group.

New life is now expected to be breathed into the building, with the ground floor expected to be used for retail, with more than 400 apartments planned for the upper levels.

Earlier this year, director of Eden group George Dhillon said building work would resume in July, with the first apartments going on sale about 12 months later.

Here are 42 nostalgic photos from Beatties' past, near and far.

The Beattie family

Official opening of the Beatties extension in Victoria Street in November 1897. Photo: Trevor Roberts

The 2011 Wolverhampton Christmas Lights switch on in Queen Square. A firework display from the roof top of Beatties, November 2011

Going back in time, Beatties employee Louise Colley in full Victorian costume to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the Wolverhampton store on June 16, 2007.

The festive side of Wolverhampton with the City alight with an array of colour for the Christmas and New Year, 2004.

Books full of memories; ex-Wolves players, from left, Peter Broadbent, Ron Flowers and Bert Williams at the book signing at Beatties on October 17, 1996

Beatties store founder James Beattie. Photo: Trevor Roberts

Customers flood into Beatties at the start of the Christmas sale, 1994

2018: Donchez from Britain's Got Talent backing the Express & Star's campaign to save Beatties along with Hugh porter, Mayor and Mayoress of Wolverhampton, Phil Page and Elaine Hadley-Howell and former editor of the E&S Keith Harrison

The Wolverhampton Christmas light switch on in the Market Square which marked the opening of the Beatties Christmas Grotto. Queues to see Father Christmas in November 2012

The Wolverhampton Christmas light switch on in the Market Square which marked the opening of the Beatties Christmas Grotto, November 2012

Beatties in the 1920s

Beatties with it's flag at half mast on January 25, 2006 following the death of the store manager, Chris Barnett.

Staff from Beatties in Wolverhampton, Tara Jackson from Benefit, Amanda Shelley from Linea, Maya Ladher from Warehouse, Sue Sunar from Episode and Deb Gough from Oasis dressing up for summer to help raise money for charity, May 4, 2008

Pictures from the "Annual Summer Beauty Gala" event taking place at Beatties, where dancers from the Roshni Academy of Dance performed in June 2013

Road widening in School Street, Wolverhampton, in July 1954, when the West Central garage stood on the ground now occupied by the row of shops that included the now-closed Pepitos Italian restaurant. The cars at the bottom right is where the Beatties car park stands.

A photo of Beatties in March, 2003.

The new waitress free restaurant, Cafe Zest, opens to customers at Beatties, Wolverhampton on May 28, 2008.

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon were at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre for their latest show 'Big Bad Mouse' for one week in June, 2008. They met Express & Star reporter John Scott at Beatties.

Announcing Compton Hospice to be Beatties' charity for 2009, (left) Compton Hospice corporate fundraiser Karen Bowyer-Phillips, of Penn, (right) Beatties staff member Anne Belcher, of Cannock, and general manager Paul Sutton, of Finchfield, at Beatties, Wolverhampton.

People queue for the opening of the Beatties sale in Wolverhampton on Boxing Day morning, 2008

The official Christmas Lights Switch-On in Wolverhampton on November 25, 2009, with panto star Niki Evans opening the Santa's Grotto in Beatties.

It was the open season for sales at Beatties in January, 1969 as people hunted for bargains in the clothes department. Suits were a snip at £6.

Trevor Beattie at the Express & Star, Wolverhampton, in April 2010

Pupils from Villiers Primary School who have been raising money for Birmingham Childrens Hospital by carol singing in Beatties Wolverhampton, December 2010.

Customers watch the fashion show at Beatties on May 15, 2010

The City of Wolverhampton Brass Band entertained shoppers at Beatties with a Christmas show, December 2010

It was one under-the-jaw for former heavyweight boxing champion Henry Cooper back in September 1972. The star was autographing his book at Beatties and received a smart upper-cut from young fan Stephen Rogers, of Coven

The Heritage Room at Beatties, Wolverhampton, was officially opened on Thursday evening, September 2010. From left is Colin Matthews, Joan Henderson, Mary Boddy and Vicki Redshaw.

The Beatties building in Victoria Street

The Beatties price list from 1896 to 1897

Undated: 'Men go mad buying women's tights just after the war' Photo: Trevor Roberts

A copy of rules for Beatties staff which made up part of a new Beatties exhibition at the Wolverhampton Archives.

Wolverhampton City Centre in the snow. View looking up past Beatties towards Yates's, Christmas 2010.

Attending a Beatties reunion at Wombourne Civic Centre were former members of staff, (seated) Joan Roberts, aged 96, of Codsall, (left-right) Joyce Cooper, 89, of Wednesfield, Audrey Cowan, 84, of Wolverhampton, and Blanche Holden, 88, of Perton in August 2017.

Claire Richards, second left, on Santa Claus's knee at the Beatties store

Joe Tracini from Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Panto pops in to Beatties, with staff member Barbara Perks from Wolverhampton in November 2014

Linda Lusardi was guest of honour at the Beatties Christmas dinner in 2011. She is pictured chatting to former Beatties staff.

Store closing sale signs in the windows at Beatties, Wolverhampton, in October 2020.

On June 7, 2018, it was announced that Beatties in Wolverhampton city centre would be closing down