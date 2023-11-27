10 new cars that are worth waiting for in 2024

While 2023 has been an excellent year for new car arrivals, 2024 looks to be an even more exciting 12 months.

With a host of important new arrivals – from low-cost electric cars to flagship V12 supercars – due to arrive in the UK. But what are the most important arrivals expected and are they worth waiting for? Let’s take a look.

Dacia Spring

The Spring is set to become the UK’s cheapest new electric car when it arrives next year. (Dacia)

If you’ve wanted a low-cost new electric car in the UK, your options have been surprisingly limited. But that will change in 2024 with the arrival of the Dacia Spring. While it’s been on sale in other European countries for several years, this is the first time it will be sold in Britain.

Set to bring a price of under £20,000, it will comfortably undercut other EVs. Dacia promises a ‘substantially updated’ version when it does arrive in the middle of 2024.

Ford Explorer

Ford’s UK chair Lisa Brankin has said moving the 2030 ‘undermines’ previous achievements. (Ford)

Ford has been somewhat lagging behind many competitor brands when it comes to EVs, currently just having one electric car available. But in 2024 Ford will introduce the Explorer – a new mid-size electric SUV that’s expected to prove popular.

The Explorer, which is based on Volkswagen’s electric architecture, will be produced in the same factory where the Fiesta was discontinued earlier in the year, though the new SUV has already been delayed. It should arrive by next summer.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The Ioniq 5 N is Hyundai’s first performance ‘N’ model. (Hyundai)

Up until now, manufacturers have struggled to make electric cars feel truly engaging, but that looks to change with the arrival of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N next year. The South Korean firm has already proven itself when it comes to EVs and performance cars and should be on to a winner by combining the two for the first time.

Hyundai has introduced numerous features to help liven up the experience, including simulated gearshifts, and with 641bhp, it isn’t exactly short of performance. It’s a real one to watch out for in 2024.

Lamborghini Revuelto

The Revuelto uses an incredibly powerful V12 plug-in hybrid setup

From electric cars, we arrive at monstrous V12 supercars with the Lamborghini Revuelto – the long-awaited replacement for the famed Aventador. But even this supercar now adopts electrification, courtesy of a plug-in hybrid setup.

This primarily serves to boost performance rather than efficiency, however, with the Revuelto developing a monstrous 841bhp. It features the typically outlandish Lamborghini design and will be one of the most wild arrivals to the new car market in 2024.

MG Cyberster

A host of cool new cars are due in 2024. (MG)

MG is a brand that continues to grow in the UK, with sales continuing to climb exponentially. It’s so far focused on more run-of-the-mill cars and affordable EVs but is now looking to add some spark back with performance models – principally the Cyberster.

Due to arrive in time for the summer, the Cyberster looks to revive MG’s performance car status, though the principle difference will be that this stunning two-seat roadster is powered by electric this time.

Mini Cooper

The new Mini Cooper will cost from an attractive £30,000. (Mini)

One new car many will be looking forward to in 2024 is the arrival of the new Mini Cooper. This iconic British car returns for a new generation, and gains quite the styling revamp with a cleaner, less fussy design and high-tech interior.

Production will continue to take place in Oxford for the petrol models, though Mini will also offer an impressive new next-generation of its electric model (built in China for the time being), bringing a substantial uplift in the range – the firm claims up to 250 miles.

Range Rover EV

The Range Rover (pictured), Range Rover Sport and Defender make up 76 per cent of JLR’s current orders. (Land Rover)

Land Rover is now one of the largest car firms that still doesn’t sell an electric car, but that will change next year when the eagerly-anticipated Range Rover EV arrives. It will be sold alongside petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions of this flagship SUV.

It’s yet to be revealed, and many details are still under wraps. Expect a huge battery capable of a range of around 350 miles, with no compromise when it comes to luxury or off-roading ability. We expect to see it revealed in the first part of 2024.

Renault 5

(Renault)

One particularly interesting EV arriving in 2024 is the new Renault 5, as this French firm revives its classic nameplates for its next-generation electric cars. Already teased on numerous occasions in concept form, we’ll get to see production models for the first time next year, with a reveal planned at February’s Geneva Motor Show.

Expect a funky design, plenty of cool technologies and an enjoyable driving experience as the firm’s ‘Renaullution’ gets into full swing. Renault’s new electric Scenic SUV also arrives in 2024.

Skoda Kodiaq

The new Kodiaq is here

On a more sensible level, next year sees the introduction of a next-generation version of the Skoda Kodiaq – the largest model the firm sells. This large SUV has been a huge hit with families since its introduction, with this new model likely to continue that.

The new Kodiaq grows further in size, and continues to be available with seven seats. It will also be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time. Skoda will also introduce a new version of its flagship Superb in 2024 in what will be a very busy 12 months for the firm.

Volvo EX30

(Volvo)

The terms ‘good value’ and ‘premium SUV’ rarely go hand-in-hand, but Volvo is looking to change that with the arrival of the EX30 in 2024. It will be the Swedish firm’s first bespoke electric car, and courtesy of a starting price of £33,795 – undercutting most rivals – is expected to prove a big hit.

It will also be the smallest Volvo model available, but still offer plenty in the way of technology, quality and a range of up to 298 miles. At the other end of Volvo’s spectrum, its flagship EX90 SUV is expected to be introduced right at the end of 2024.