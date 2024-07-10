The new Ford Capri versus its rivals – how does it stack up against fellow EVs?

Ford took the wraps off its all-new Capri today, resurrecting a beloved badge some 40 years after is discontinuation, but doing so in a suitably modern way.

Where the original fastback boasted muscle car looks and equally muscular V6 engines in some versions, the Capri that will go on sale soon is set to feature battery packs and electric motors.

Ford is being fairly tight-lipped on the full details, but we do know the new car will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which underpins Ford’s own Explorer SUV, as well as EVs from Skoda, Seat and VW. Ford will also offer two distinct versions with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive powertrains.

The main screen on Ford’s upcoming Capri can be adjusted to make viewing easier (Credit: Ford)

But how does this compare to some of the other compact electric SUVs on the market?

Despite the lack of key pricing information, we’ve taken a look at some of Capri’s closest competitors in terms of performance and electric range.

The Polestar 2 will prove a key rival to Ford’s new Capri. ( Credit: Polestar)

Polestar 2

Although relatively long in the tooth for a modern EV, we had to start with Polestar 2, purely because the side profile of the new Capri is so eerily similar to that of the clean-cut, Swedish EV.

Polestar offers numerous models starting with a Standard Range Single Motor car that can cover 339-miles on a single charge, creeping up to an impressive 406-miles when optioned in the Long Range Single Motor model.

By comparison, the upcoming Capri will manage 390-miles in the standard 282bhp single motor, rear-wheel drive model. This range drops to 368-miles when plumping for the more powerful 335bhp all-wheel-drive Premium version.

Polestar customers can go all-out and spend big on a Performance Pack that’s compatible only with the Dual Motor Polestar 2. This sees the 0-62mph sprint take just 4 seconds. The fastest Capri will hit the same speed from rest in 5.3 seconds.

However, the fastest Polestar costs £52,950 in the UK at time of writing and despite Ford not revealing prices of the Capri yet, we would expect it to come in under that budget by a fair margin.

Volkswagen’s ID 5 rides on similar underpinnings to the upcoming Capri (Credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen ID 5

Although the ID 4 and ID 5 looks vaguely similar, we have opted for the latter here as a key Capri rival, simply because it rides on broadly the same platform and attempts to add a little sportiness to the burgeoning electric SUV sector.

Again, Volkswagen offers several powertrain set-ups, including two single-motor, rear-wheel-drive options, one with 172bhp and the other with 201bhp, as well as a spicier GTX model with two motors that power all four wheels, delivering 295bhp and the fastest 0-62mph time of 6.3 seconds.

As you have likely already concluded, Ford’s Capri is at least paying homage to the British muscle car of old with its power outputs and rapid acceleration times, while the 77kWh battery found in the ID 5 range is only good for 323 miles on a single charge in the most economical models.

Volvo’s EX30 can’t match the range of the Capri but some models are quicker to 62mph (Credit: Volvo)

Volvo EX30

Although it received criticism for its over-reliance on touchscreens and overtly complicated user experience, the Volvo EX30 can be chalked up as a rival thanks to it sporting similar interior technology, creature comforts and the offer of a wide array of performance outputs.

The key difference here being the size, as Volvo’s EX30 is shorter in length, narrower and isn’t as tall as Ford’s upcoming Capri. The EX30 also sports a much smaller boot, where 318 litres goes up against 572 litres.

Kicking off with a Single Motor, 209-mile model, extending to almost 296-miles in the Extended Range model, the EX30 falls short of the Ford Capri’s claimed range, even in its most ‘basic’ guise.

However, Volvo also offers a Twin Motor Performance model that sees the range dip to 279-miles. but its 425bhp maximum output means it is capable of hitting 62mph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds. Impressive stuff.

Ford says it will offer a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, massaging front seats and a full suite of advanced ultrasonic-sensor-enabled safety features as standard across the range, meaning Ford’s ‘soulful coupe SUV’ will also be competitive in the technology department.

The new e-3008 is available with a number of battery and motor setups (Credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot e-3008

Peugeot pulled out all of the stops with its e-3008, showcasing an all-new platform (STLA) that will eventually go on to underpin a huge number of electrified vehicles from the French marque.

The stylish, angular and unmistakable SUV comes with just one electric powertrain in the UK, and that sees a front-mounted single motor with 211bhp pair with a 73kWh battery for a 326-mile range.

More powerful models will come in the future, as well as long range models, but for now, customers really only have the choice of two trim levels to contend with – the most expensive of which adds things like pixel LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and heated seats and steering wheel.

Currently, the French offering can’t compete with Ford’s promise of sprightly performance and impressive electric range, but it does major on style, with an impressively modern cabin and generous technology included as standard.