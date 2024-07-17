Top tips for a hassle-free family road trip this summer

The summer road trip has always been a popular option for families looking to add a little bit of adventure to their summer holidays. The freedom of the open road and the ability to stop as and when you like is very appealing while being under your own steam means you’re free to take the journey as quickly or slowly as you like.

But a long car journey can be stressful at times – particularly with little ones in tow – which is why some prep beforehand can help to make things as smooth as possible. Let’s take a look at some of the key things to remember before you set off.

Do some mechanical checks first

More than a quarter of cars have tyres in a dangerous condition, according to new research (Halfords/PA)

A stressful drive can be made all the worse by a mechanical issue. It’s why we’d advise checking over some areas around the car before you depart. Ensure that the car’s oil is topped up – using the correct oil for your vehicle – and check to see that there’s plenty of washer fluid there too.

You’ll want to check over your tyres, too, and look over the sidewalls for any cracks or cuts which could lead to a blowout. Plus, if your car is fitted with one, look over the spare wheel and inflate this to the correct pressures if it’s running low. Remember, if you have any concerns about aspects that you’re not comfortable fixing, then always get your car checked out by a trained professional – it could make your journey a lot more pleasant down the road.

Pack snacks and water for the journey

Stopping for a break is vitally important when you’re driving for a long time

It’s never pleasant feeling hungry or thirsty while you’re on the move, which is why ensuring that you’ve got a healthy stock of snacks and water prior to your journey is a great move. You may even want to invest in a cool box to help keep everything chilled and there are some which can be plugged into a car’s power supply to really ensure that your supplies are kept in tip-top shape.

It’s a good idea to take a reusable bottle, too, as you’ll be able to refill it as and when you stop.

Plan plenty of breaks

Though you might be tempted to do some longer stints to make sure you reach your destination with time to spare, we’d suggest factoring in a number of breaks to keep everyone happy. There are all sorts of places where a stopover could be planned, from countryside houses to garden centres and beyond.

Plenty of stops can also help keep tiredness and fatigue at bay. And remember, if you’re feeling tired behind the wheel, always make sure you stop and take a rest.

Make sure there’s entertainment on-board

Some cars have holders for tablets

If you’re travelling with children, then having some entertainment to hand could prove essential – particularly if you’re embarking on a longer journey. You might want to pack books, colouring pencils sketch pads, or something a little more high-tech in the form of a tablet.

For older kids, it might also be handy to ensure that you’ve got plenty of charging points for devices, or a fully topped-up power bank if your car doesn’t have USB sockets.

Have breakdown cover in place

Making sure you’ve got some breakdown cover in place can help make a mechanical issue less stressful

It’s never nice breaking down, but a mechanical issue can be made all the worse by having no breakdown cover in place. If this is the case, you’ll have to organise the recovery of your stranded vehicle all by yourself, as well as arrange a garage to take a look at what the issue is.

Breakdown cover needn’t be too costly, either, and many will cover you for European driving as well if you’re thinking of motoring on the continent.

Make sure pets are looked after too

Skoda Dog Crufts (Credit: skoda UK)

You might also be travelling with a pet in tow, so you’ll need to make sure that they’re happy as well. Firstly, dogs need to be properly restrained in a car with either a seatbelt adapter and harness, or behind a dedicated dog guard in the boot.

Remember to pack lots of water and a packaway bowl for the trip – more so on warmer days – and plan in more stops to allow them to get out and stretch. Never leave your dog in a car unattended on a warm day and always look out for signs such as panting or whimpering which may show that they’re in distress while on the move.