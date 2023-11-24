These are the best gifts to get the car-mad person in your life this Christmas

Christmas isn’t too far away now and with it comes the often challenging prospect of buying the right gift for that special person. Fortunately, if they’re into cars – or motoring in general – there are plenty of options out there for a variety of different budgets.

This year we’ve collated some of the best presents to check out, from rock-solid phone mounts to cooler bags that can make any car adventure a little easier. Let’s see what’s on offer.

Quad Lock Car Mount – from £27.99

The Quad Lock system provides a stable mount for your phone

Quad Lock makes some of the most reliable phone mounts in the business, not only for cars but also motorcycles and bikes, too. The car mount provides a rugged place to keep your phone when you’re on the move using a special smartphone case with an integrated locking system which works in conjunction with the mount itself.

Plus, you can add a wireless charging head which will keep your phone charged up when it’s in the mount. You’ll just need to connect it to a socket within your car and have a wireless charging-enabled phone.

Yeti Hopper Backpack Cooler – £275

The Hopper is great for packing up to take on adventures

Though it might be hard to think about warmer temperatures in the middle of winter, it’s nice to imagine those balmy summer days when all you can think about is getting out to explore. The Hopper Backpack Cooler is one of outdoor brand Yeti’s latest offerings, combining the rugged build quality that the firm is known for with some great go-anywhere features.

It’s ideal for slinging in the boot of a car before a trip and it’s got space for 20 cans of your favourite drink. Plus, there’s a handy pocket at the front for your car keys or other loose items you want to keep safe.

Bentley Bear – £65

Each Bentley Bear gets its own special outfit

>

Bentley’s Bears have become a mainstay for Christmas, with these loveable and plush characters designed and created with the same sense of care and attention-to-detail as the luxury carmaker’s vehicles.

There’s even a new Special Edition Signature Bear, which comes with flexible joints and a smart-looking double ribbon necktie. A Bentley-branded ear tag completes the look.

Renault 5 E-Tech Prototype Pedal Car – €295 (circa £256)

The pedal Renault 5 looks just like the full-size version

>

Renault’s new electric 5 isn’t even on the roads yet, but smaller drivers can get behind the wheel of a very special ‘prototype’ pedal car depicting the stylish new EV. Complete with working lights at front and rear, the car even has an adjustable seat so that riders aged over 3 can get comfy.

It’s even finished in the same bright yellow paint scheme as the full-size prototype, meaning that it’s bound to turn heads at the local park.

Lego Peugeot 9X8 24h Le Mans Hypercar – £169.99

The 9X8 model is made up of 1,775 pieces

>

Nothing says Christmas quite like settling down to complete a good set of Lego and the new Peugeot 9X8 kit – which depicts the French firm’s latest Le Mans racer – is bound to keep groups of all ages happy for many hours.

It’ll take some time to complete, too, with 1,775 individual pieces making up this 19.5-inch monster. And no pressure, but Lego specialists managed to build a scale-version of the 9X8 in the iconic plastic blocks in just 24 hours at this year’s Le Mans event…

Variable Valve Timings: Memoirs of a Car Tragic by Chris Harris – £22

Chris Harris covers a variety of motoring subjects in his book (Ebury Spotlight)

>

Chris Harris is one of the best-known experts about, having made a name for himself in the pages of Autocar magazine before launching a successful YouTube presence and presenting hit series Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff.

Variable Valve Timings is a look into how cars became a key part of Harris’ life and is packed full of exciting escapades, motoring insights and ‘unhinged geekery’.

Porsche 911 Dakar with Christmas Tree – £70

The scale model is incredibly detailed

>

The 911 Dakar has been one of the most exciting cars to come from Porsche in recent times, combining the sporty nature of the iconic 911 with go-anywhere features which allow it to go far further off the beaten track than you might expect.

Needless to say, the Dakar’s £173,000 price tag puts it out of the reach of most people, but we absolutely love this scale model finished in ‘Oakgreenmetallic’ with matching roof-mounted Christmas tree – very festive indeed.

Nextbase IQ Dashcam – £349

The IQ system is packed with connected features

>

The popularity of dashcames has soared in recent years, with a growing number of motorists finding it reassuring to have a watching eye over their driving at all times to record any incidents while on the road. Nextbase is one of the most trusted names in this field and its new release – the IQ – packs in more features than ever.

It can scan for threats while the vehicle is parked, give you a live view around the car via a smartphone app and even alert you if an intruder is trying to break in. There’s even the ability to sound an alarm at the push of a button via the app.