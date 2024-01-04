Two new Chinese car companies confirmed to enter the UK in 2024

The growing number of Chinese car companies entering the UK continues at a rapid pace with two new brands now confirmed for arrival on these shores later this year.

Set to be imported by Innovation Automotive (IA) Electric Vehicles, the Cirencester-based firm will introduce Seres and Skywall.

The first comes from China’s Seres Group, though its ‘automobile’ arm is headquartered in California. It will be the Seres 3 that will be its first car sold in Britain, a compact electric SUV that was shown at the London EV Show in December. It’s set to go on sale in April 2024 with a price of ‘less than £30,000’, which will undercut the £30,495 MG ZS EV.

Also due to launch in the UK in 2024 is Skywall, which will introduce the ET5 as a ‘premium and sophisticated’ mid-size SUV, boasting a range of up to 304 miles. IA Electric Vehicles says the car will go on sale in the summer, with no indication of pricing.

The Seres 3 promises a price of less than £30,000. (Seres)

Gary White, general manager at IA Electric Vehicles, said: “This is a very exciting time for IA Electric Vehicles as we welcome Seres and Skywell into the family, alongside DFSK. Both brands are highly respected around the world and their technology, comfort and refinement are a perfect match for the UK marketplace”.

IA Electric Vehicles already sells electric vans from Chinese firm DFSK, which is part of the Seres Group, and has done so since 2022. The firm is now looking for dealer groups to help it sell the new models.

There are several Chinese car firms already in operation in the UK, including GWM Ora and BYD, with other firms such as Chery – one of China’s largest automotive groups – and Nio set to launch in 2023.