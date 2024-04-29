Renault lowers Megane E-Tech starting price and boosts standard equipment level

Renault has lowered the price of its Megane E-Tech and added more equipment as standard.

The small electric crossover, which rivals the likes of the Volvo EX30 and Smart #1, now has a price tag of £33,995 – £500 less than before – with the French manufacturer also boosting the standard spec.

It now boasts a patented heat pump, while the Techno and Iconic trim levels also receive a 12-inch screen for the OpenR link infotainment system, as well as adaptive cruise control.

The entry-level Evolution now comes with heated front seat and steering wheel as standard. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

The new pump recovers heat generated by the battery and electric motor twice as efficiently to ensure the best cabin temperature – without impacting on the vehicle’s electric range.

Standard equipment for the Megane E-Tech also now includes automatic wipers and headlamps, automatic climate control, LED daytime running lights plus heated front seats and steering wheel.

The new heat pump allows for greater efficiency between battery use and cabin temperature. (Credit: Renault Press UK)

An electric range of 280 miles on a single charge and a rapid DC charging time of 186 miles of range in 30 minutes remain the same.

Under the bonnet is a 60kWh battery pack as well as an electric motor that produces 223bhp and 300Nm of torque.

The Megane E-Tech can be bought now, with its reduced starting price pegged at £200 more than the Volvo EX30, which is priced from £33,795.