Fuel prices tops list of motorist key concerns – survey

Fuel prices

Half of drivers say that rising fuel prices is the greatest motoring challenge that they face in the next 12 months, according to a new survey.

It comes as drivers were hit with an 8p per litre surge in the price of diesel during September, representing the fifth largest rise in the fuel’s price since 2000 according to new figures released by the RAC. Petrol also increased by 4.5p.

? Diesel rockets by 8p in September – the fifth biggest monthly rise since 2000

?‍♂️ Petrol rises unjustifiably by another 4.5p on the back of global oil production cuts

What are the prices in your area? ? pic.twitter.com/qbSAOlPBCQ

— The RAC (@TheRAC_UK) October 4, 2023

A new survey by Close Brothers Motor Finance shows that the rising fuel prices top motorists’ biggest concerns in the next 12 months, with one in two saying that they’re worried about the hikes in petrol and diesel costs.

It comes on top of car insurance hikes and the general cost of purchasing a new car. Other primary concerns included road tax hikes and ‘further crackdowns on petrol and diesel vehicles’, while parking charges and the introduction of the wider ULEZ scheme was also listed as a key concern in the survey of 2,000 people.

Lisa Watson, director of sales at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “The ongoing hike at the pumps will add further pressure to drivers who already feel they’re faced with increased costs from all lanes.

“Consumers all over the country are looking at ways to tackle the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. With high interest rates, inflation and the increasing prices at petrol pumps – many are now having to explore other measures to stretch their finances further – including charging loved ones for fuel when giving them a lift.”