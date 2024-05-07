Mercedes takes the covers off the CLE53 Cabriolet

Mercedes has revealed its latest drop-top with the CLE53 Cabriolet, which arrives to go alongside its Coupe sibling.

Under the bonnet is a 442bhp 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder that has been tweaked to give 560Nm of torque or 600Nm on overboost. The performance stats differ if you spec the car with the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, with the standard 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds improving to 4.0 seconds and a limited top speed of 155mph increased to 174mph.

It comes as standard with a 48V mild hybrid system. (Credit: Mercedes-Benz Media)

The new Cabriolet also comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system that gives an extra 23bhp and 205Nm of torque.

A standard all-wheel-drive system helps the car stay planted and stable throughout the corners and there are also five different driving modes including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual.

The exterior features the traditional AMG A-shaped radiator grille, larger air intakes, a wider track with flared front and rear wheel arches and standard 20-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, there is a 12.3-inch digital driver display and an 11.9-inch central display – which can be angled more towards the driver from 15 to 40 degrees. The dashboard also features nappa leather and there are chrome accents throughout the cabin.

There are optional AMG Performance Seats that also come with thicker bolsters as part of the AMG Pro Performance Pack.

Prices have not been revealed yet for the Cabriolet version of the CLE53, however, we expect a price hike compared to the Coupe’s starting price of £73,000.