Police reissue appeal to find wanted man believed to be in Kidderminster or Stourport

West Mercia Police has renewed its plea for the public's help in finding 40-year-old Matthew Lavelle, following a previous appeal launched earlier this month.

The force has urged the public not to approach him if they see him, and to instead call 999 immediately.

Officers have warned that anyone helping Lavelle by providing him with a place to stay, documents, vehicles, or money to evade arrest may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution.

Anyone with information who does not wish to speak to police directly can talk to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.