Community centre ownership taken over by town council

The Elizabeth Mills Centre in Stourport is used for social day care and community groups and was owned by Wyre Forest District Council.

The authority has transferred the ownership to Stourport Town Council as part of its localism agenda, which is when it supports Town and Parish councils as well as other community organisations to take ownership of assets or to run services.

Previously known as the Stourport Day Centre, it was renamed in 2010 to recognise the achievements of local stalwart and founder Elizabeth Mills.

She was formerly the mayor of Stourport and served twenty-three years on Wyre Forest District Council and twelve years on Worcestershire County Council, while she was also Wyre Forest’s first honorary alderman.

The centre has been a staple in the community for many years, bringing people from all walks of life together to socialise.

It provides lunch time meals three times a week for local residents and activities such as sequence dancing and bingo also take place there.

The space is also used in the evenings by various local groups including the Civic Society and Oddfellows.

The centre relies on volunteers and will continue to be run under a board of trustees as it has been prior to the transfer, while it will continue to offer its regular groups and activities which support the local community.

The Mayor of Stourport, Councillor Mike Freeman said: “We are delighted to work with Wyre Forest District Council on this transfer, which has allowed us to retain this valuable asset to the local community. We look forward to supporting the board of trustees to continue to deliver great services to residents.”

Councillor Tracey Onslow, Wyre Forest District Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, Arts and Community Safety said: “The Elizabeth Mills Centre is a staple for many residents in Stourport.

"As part of our localism agenda, we want to make sure that valuable services like this continue. Transferring ownership to Stourport Town Council will make sure this happens.”

To find out more about the groups and activities at the Elizabeth Mills Centre, call 01299 823240.