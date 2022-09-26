Notification Settings

Stourport High School and College holding open evening this week

By Adam Smith

The Stourport High School and Vlth Form College will be showcasing all it has to offer to prospective students and their families on Thursday.

Stourport principal Sara Peace
The open evening at the Minster Road school for those looking to apply for a secondary school place for September 2023 will run from 5pm until 7pm.

As well as talks from principal Sara Peace, the school will be highlighting its curriculum and effective special needs provision along with its pastoral and safeguarding work.

Mrs Peace said: “All are welcome to come and hear our students talk with pride about our school and let us showcase exactly what we have to offer future members of our Stourport High family.”

The school was recently rated as “good” following an Ofsted inspection in July when inspectors reported it has an “ambitious” curriculum in its scope and range and teachers have high expectations for students in their learning and behaviour.

The school is part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King said: “We are committed to delivering the best education possible and to provide many opportunities to inspire and challenge our students.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

