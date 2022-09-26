Stourport High School and College holding open evening this week

Stourport principal Sara Peace

The open evening at the Minster Road school for those looking to apply for a secondary school place for September 2023 will run from 5pm until 7pm.

As well as talks from principal Sara Peace, the school will be highlighting its curriculum and effective special needs provision along with its pastoral and safeguarding work.

Mrs Peace said: “All are welcome to come and hear our students talk with pride about our school and let us showcase exactly what we have to offer future members of our Stourport High family.”

The school was recently rated as “good” following an Ofsted inspection in July when inspectors reported it has an “ambitious” curriculum in its scope and range and teachers have high expectations for students in their learning and behaviour.