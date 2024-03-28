Dozen windows smashed at Stourport pub sparks appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A dozen windows were smashed at The Rising Sun Inn on Lombard Street overnight sometime between March 19 and March 20.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson from The Rising Sun Inn said they believed the incident happened at around 4am on March 20.

Officers from West Mercia Police have urged any witnesses to come forward with information.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Several windows have been smashed on a pub on Lombard Street overnight between March 19-20.

"Any info or CCTV footage please contact police quoting log 00084_I_20032024 or ring crime stoppers on 0800 555 111."

No arrests have yet been made.