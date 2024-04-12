Man arrested after shop raid in Kidderminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police carried out a warrant at Smokey Joe's, a specialist smoke shop, in the Swan Centre yesterday morning.

A 31-year-old man was arrested following the warrant.

He has since been released under investigation.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A warrant was executed yesterday morning at Smokey Joe’s in the Swan Centre, Kidderminster.

"A man, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and has now been released under investigation."