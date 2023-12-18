Severn Trent Water has issued a message to apologise to residents living in the DY10 and DY11 areas of Kidderminster who were still experiencing intermittent supply to their homes.

The customer update comes two days after a water pipe burst on Green Street around 5.30am on Saturday, which left residents with either no water or a poor supply as engineers worked to repair the pipe and return full water pressure.

The provider has said the teams are working hard to repair the burst pipe and pump water back into the network to restore the supply and has offered an apology for any disruption or inconvenience caused.

A spokesman for Severn Trent Water said: "We’re really sorry if you’re currently experiencing intermittent supply to your home in the DY10 and DY11 areas of Kidderminster.

"Our teams are still working hard on repairing the burst water pipe in the area.

"You may also noticed our tankers will be pumping water back into the network to restore your supply in the meantime. We apologies for any disruption or inconvenience caused by this.

"We are determined to continue working hard and return everything to normal as fast as we can, and we will make sure to update this page as soon as we receive more information.

"Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue."