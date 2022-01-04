Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Annual tractor run raises hundreds of pounds for cancer support group

By Thomas ParkesKidderminsterPublished:

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the start and finish of the annual Tractor Run around the Wyre Forest and funds raised for the Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group are expected to total between £1,900 and £2,000.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill
The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

The event was officially started by the Mayor of Bewdley councillor Paul Harrison at the Far Forest Sports Pavilion at Callow Hill.

Drivers followed a route through Little Lakes Caravan Park at Kidderminster and the through woodland at Ribbesford and were encouraged to dress themselves and their vehicles in festive decorations to compete for a prize.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

They complete the run by gathering at Severnside South in Bewdley and tractors also lined up along Severnside North.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

Each driver paid £10 to enter the event which attracted participants from across the county and beyond on Boxing Day.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

Ray Attwood, one of the event organisers, said: "Hundreds of people do come to watch the event which is not a race but somewhere people can have a run out and enjoy their tractor.

"We were delighted by the number of spectators who turned out to watch the proceedings along the route and to view the tractors in Bewdley.

Paul Markall, the 77-year-old treasurer of the Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group, said: "The Tractor Run first started in 2007.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

"I was diagnosed with the disease in 2006 and in 2008 had radiotherapy.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

"It is important that people know that this is curable but must be caught in the early stages.

The annual Tractor Run saw a host of people take part in their tractors. Photo: Colin Hill

"There are as many as 600 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in Worcestershire each year.

"Nationally there are as many as 47,000 across the UK diagnosed with the disease which kills about 11,000 men each year.

"One of the big problems is that men do not talk about things like women and We hope that by events such as this we can raise the profile and persuade men to get early checks and treatment."

Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News