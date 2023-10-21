Flood barriers finally go up at River Severn after 24 hour delay due to glitch

By Deborah HardimanBewdleyPublished:

Flood barriers have gone up in Bewdley after a 24-hour delay due to a technical glitch.

Severnside, in Bewdley
Severnside, in Bewdley

Yesterday the Environment Agency was unable to erect the barriers next to the rising River Severn at Severnside South due to a "plant equipment failures" as Storm Babet battered the region.

On Saturday afternoon Worcestershire County Council posted on social media: "Severnside South, Bewdley is now open following completion of @EnvAgencyMids flood barrier installation.

Severnside, in Bewdley

" Severnside South, Bewdley is closed."

River Severn road closures include Bewdley Bridge towards the town centre, Bewdley Bypass, Stourport Bridge, Upton Bridge and New Street, in Upton.

Bewdley
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Shropshire
Dudley
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News