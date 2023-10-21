Flood barriers finally go up at River Severn after 24 hour delay due to glitch

Yesterday the Environment Agency was unable to erect the barriers next to the rising River Severn at Severnside South due to a "plant equipment failures" as Storm Babet battered the region.
On Saturday afternoon Worcestershire County Council posted on social media: "Severnside South, Bewdley is now open following completion of @EnvAgencyMids flood barrier installation.
" Severnside South, Bewdley is closed."
River Severn road closures include Bewdley Bridge towards the town centre, Bewdley Bypass, Stourport Bridge, Upton Bridge and New Street, in Upton.