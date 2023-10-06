Emergency crews called out after 15 bags of baking soda spill on road after crash

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters were scrambled from Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire Service to Kinlet Road, in Far Forest, between Bewdley and Cleobury Mortimer.

A spokesperson for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved approximately 15 bags of sodium bicarbonate powder being spilt on the roadway after a crash. Brickwork at a bridge has also been damaged.

“Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service was called out to a report of hazardous materials in Rock at 10.43am today .

“Crews from Wyre Forest, Bromsgrove and Droitwich Fire Stations attended Kinlet Road alongside the environmental protection unit from Tenbury Wells and Shropshire colleagues from Cleobury Mortimer.

“A road traffic collision had resulted in approximately 15 bags of sodium bicarbonate powder being spilt on the roadway along with damage to bridge brickwork.

“The crews successfully contained the leak from the spilt bags to prevent the powder reaching the water course.

“One crew remains on the scene as of 12.35pm while the police have also been in attendance.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Cleobury Mortimer was also sent to help their colleagues across the border at 10.45am on Friday.

West Mercia Police closed Station Road, Far Forest and Kinlet Road, just north of the bridge "due to an obstruction".

The Cleobury Mortimer fire crew sent their incident stop message at 11.48am.

Hereford & Worcester Fire Service has been asked for more information.