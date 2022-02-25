Flood-hit residents in Bewdley can claim one-off payment of £250 through new council scheme

Water levels on the River Severn at Bewdley peaked on Wednesday

Worcestershire County Council chiefs have put together an emergency package – the Local Flood Relief Scheme – to help residents affected by the issue.

It comes after homes and streets in Beales Corner were flooded after temporary flood barriers were overwhelmed on Tuesday amid rising water levels.

The funding will allow residents to claim a "one-off goodwill payment" of £250 whilst businesses affected by flooding will be able to claim £1,000.

The scheme, which officially opens next week, will apply to people living across Worcestershire. It is estimated around 170 to 200 properties in the county were affected by the floods.

Councillor Simon Geraghty, leader of Worcestershire County Council, said: “I have seen first-hand this week the impact that these devastating floods have had on communities along the River Severn and I’m keen to ensure we do all we can to help those affected to recover. I hope that this will offer some support to those whose homes and businesses that have suffered through this flood event and contribute towards their clean-up and recovery costs.

“The council appreciates residents and businesses will be focused in the next few days on that clean up, so there will be more details on eligibility and an online form for those affected residents and businesses to fill out that will be available on the Worcestershire County Council website early next week.”