Cancer research fundraisers hoping to break £1m target at charity lunch
Wyre Forest cancer research fundraisers are hoping to smash their £1 million target at their annual lunch.
The district’s Cancer Research UK Committee is gearing up to celebrate the milestone at next month’s event at Bewdley’s Wharton Park Golf and Country Club.
With only around £3,000 left to raise, the small committee is “confident” that chairman Peter Tomlinson will be able to announce the good news at the lunch.
He said: “To raise £1 million became the ambition of our founder Margaret Griffin, who sadly died in 2021, and we vowed to make her dream come true.
“The annual lunch is always a very popular fundraiser and we are confident that proceeds will top our £1 million target.”
Guest speaker Professor Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology and director of Warwick Cancer Research Centre, will talk about the latest ground-breaking work to find cures and treatments for the disease.
Mr Tomlinson added: “Lawrence is a captivating speaker and a dear friend of our committee, whom we are delighted to welcome once again.”
There will also be a grand raffle with prizes including a meal for four plus a bottle of wine at the King’s Head, Ombersley.
The lunch is on Tuesday, June 18, 12pm for 12.30pm and tickets, priced £40, are available via Eventbrite or by emailing ranitajayne@aol.com.