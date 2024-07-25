Charity appealing for volunteer drivers to help vulnerable passengers get about

Community Transport Wyre Forest provides essential travel for hundreds of people who are unable to drive or access public transport, due to disability, frailty or because there is none where they live.

The charity relies on volunteer drivers, who either use their own vehicles or the organisation’s fleet of minibuses, taking people to essential medical appointments or social activities such as day centres, lunch clubs, visiting friends and relatives, or trips to the shops.

Regular trips out to combat isolation and enhance well-being are also organised for passengers who have few opportunities to socialise.

Trudi Elliott, chair of trustees, said: “Our service is a lifeline to so many people, enabling them to live fulfilled and independent lives. We rely on volunteer drivers and have a wonderful team of men and women, but with an ever-increasing need for our service, we desperately need more volunteers who can give a few hours on a regular basis.

“We are, of course, flexible and plan around their commitments, holidays and so forth. The role is ideal for people who work part-time or are retired.”

Drivers using their own cars are reimbursed to cover their costs, currently at a rate of 45p/mile, and a normal driving licence will allow them to drive most of the charity’s wheelchair-accessible minibuses.

Volunteer driver Neil Jarvis said: “It’s a very flexible commitment which makes it easy to fit around the rest of my life and it’s so rewarding, knowing that just a simple act of giving someone a lift can make their life so much easier and happier.”

Passenger Sue Beeson, aged 78, from Stourport, added: “Community transport is a truly invaluable service for people like me, who are unable to drive anymore and everyone involved is so helpful and kind.

“They enable me to continue to take Boo, who is a Pets As Therapy dog, to our regular visits to St Catherine’s CE Primary School, in Kidderminster, where she is the school’s well-being dog.

“This means a lot to me and contributes to my well-being too, as I spent my working life in education. Being able to get to school with Boo is an important and fulfilling part of my life.”

Mrs Elliott said all drivers receive induction training, are DBS checked, insured and can take additional training courses in areas such as wheelchair handling.

For more details on becoming a volunteer driver, or service user, call 01299 405820 or visit www.ctwyre.org.uk.