Watch: World's smallest monkeys take first step outside at West Midlands Safari Park as keepers ask for name ideas

The park's newest species, the pygmy marmosets, are the world's smallest monkeys.

They arrived at the attraction in October last year after moving from Drayton Manor Resort.

And the warmer weather has meant the six tiny monkeys – who were born between 2021 and 2022 – could take their first tentative steps into their new outdoor habitat last week.

Three of the females are named Eva, Dolores and Pipa but the region's safari park is asking visitors for help in naming the others by suggesting names on its Facebook and Instagram page.

Following the park's unique style of naming animals, the female born in 2021 will be given a name starting with 'J', whilst the two females born in 2022 will start with 'K'.

The mini monkeys poking their heads out into their outdoor habitat

The troop of six mini monkeys ventured outside for the first time last week.

West Midlands Safari Park is asking for help to name the monkeys

The six monkeys arrived at West Midlands Safari Park in October last year

Head keeper, Amy Sewell, said: "We were thrilled to have welcomed a brand-new species to the Park last year, especially as we have never housed pygmy marmosets before, in our 51-year history.

"These tiny mammals are the smallest monkey to be found in the world. Due to this fact, they have been hunted for the pet trade and mixed with habitat destruction, it is thought that the wild population has been declining. This species is now classed as ‘vulnerable’ in the wild.

"The six females arrived last October, from our sister attraction, Drayton Manor Resort, and eagle-eyed guests may have already spotted them in their cosy indoor housing.

"We are thrilled as the weather is now getting warmer, that our marmosets are venturing into their outside habitat. We would love for our guests to get involved and suggest names for the three that are unnamed. We hope our guests will enjoy watching our troop as much as we do."

The pygmy marmosets are the smallest monkeys in the world, only weighing between 120g and 130g, which is around the same weight as a smartphone.

They are small enough that they cling on to one human finger, earning them the nickname "finger monkey".

This has sadly made them attractive in the exotic pet trade, as they are hunted in the wild and caught from Amazon Basin in South America.

Alongside these areas suffering from deforestation, this has caused the monkey's population to decline by more than 30 per cent over a period of three pygmy marmoset generations.

The miniature primates can be found at Marmoset Mischief, located in the Safari Walk area of the park, which is included in the admission charge.

To help name the monkey's, people can cast their votes on the West Midlands Safari Park Facebook page or Instagram page.

