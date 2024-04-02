Kidderminster schoolchildren plant sea of daffodils for first reflection week

The planting at Baxter College was part of a mindfulness project giving students time and space for their own reflection.

House Parliament students from across the year groups planted the potted daffodils in the dedicated memorial gardens.

Students from different year groups were also given a card cut-out of a daffodil petal to decorate in memory of a loved one, or with a positive message or design, which sixth form art students will put together for a display in the school’s reception.

Teacher Amie Kidd, head of the house system, said: “We wanted to support the Marie Curie Day of Reflection by broadening it to make it a week-long focus and relevant to our community.

“It’s an opportunity for students to reflect and remember, whilst also creating spaces in school which reflect the positivity and hope that spring brings.”

She added thanks to Cook’s Nursery, Stourport, for supporting the daffodil planting project.