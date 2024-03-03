Primary school pupils hoping to clinch Tesco grant

St Bartholomew’s CE Primary School is raising money to buy a double-sided water channelling wall and a boomwhacker music frame to boost the outdoor learning experience of their Pre-School Nursery and Reception Class pupils.

Ian James, headteacher, said: “The equipment will give our pupils the chance to explore, experiment and discover about water flow and how sound is made. It will enable them to play and learn collaboratively, to share, work as teams and lead.”

With three worthy bids for customers to choose from, the school is set to bag at least £500 but hopes enough will choose their project to win first place and £1,500.

Voting went live this month in Tesco stores throughout Wyre Forest and customers can vote with the blue tokens, given on all purchases, until March 31.

Mr James added: “We were thrilled to hear our application to go to the voting stage had been accepted by Tesco and hope customers will support our project.”

The £5 million Stronger Starts grant programme, delivered in partnership with Groundwork UK, helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

Previously known as Tesco Community Grants, it has already provided over £110 million to more than 60,000 projects across Britain.