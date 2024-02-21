First time men singers invited to join choir to help raise funds for cancer

Wyre Men Sing has been launched by the Kidderminster Male Choir to mark their 120th anniversary and to raise much-needed funds for the Kidderminster and Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The project almost collapsed before it started when an anticipated sponsor pulled out in December but has been secured thanks to the generosity of the public and local businesses, covering costs such as sheet music and rehearsal rooms.

Thirteen “have a go” singers have already been recruited but it is hoped to swell the ranks to 40.

Weekly rehearsals will start on Tuesday April 16, culminating in the gala performance on Saturday June 29 at Kidderminster’s St George’s Church.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said members were “passionate” about letting other men, who have never thought about singing, experience the enjoyment and camaraderie of being in a choir.

They are also determined to raise thousands of pounds in tribute of stalwart member Colin Tomkinson, who died from prostate cancer, which is likely to affect one in eight men at some point in their lifetime.

Mr Parkinson added: “Shockingly, one man dies from the disease on average every 45 minutes and part of the support group’s work is to provide potentially life-saving tests to diagnose prostate cancer, for which the prognosis is good, if

detected early.”

Wyre Men Sing is free to join and it is hoped recruits will ask family and friends to sponsor them in aid of the support group.

No previous singing experience or ability to read music is needed. Members must simply be able to commit to Tuesday rehearsals from 7.30pm until 9.30pm at the Severns Club, Stourport, and to take part in the concert, which will also feature Kidderminster Male Choir and perhaps other groups.

To sign up and register, email wyremensing@gmail.com or search Wyre Men Sing on Facebook.