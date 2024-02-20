Two musical groups joining forces for a Night at the Opera

The 50th anniversary of the formation of the Wyre Forest Symphony Orchestra and the 120th year of Kidderminster Male Choir are being marked with an evening of opera favourites at The Civic, on Saturday March 16.

The programme will include a selection of popular choruses including Verdi’s La Traviata, Bizet’s Carmen and Wagner’s The Master Singers Overture.

The orchestra will be under the baton of resident conductor Tony Bridgewater and the choir will be conducted by its musical director, David Barclay.

John Parkinson, choir member and communications manager, said: “Featuring the best-loved opera classics, the concert promises to be high point in the district’s musical calendar.

“We are hoping for a full house to get these milestone birthday years off to a flying start.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets, priced £12, (children and students free) are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wyre-forest-symphony-orchestra or on the door.