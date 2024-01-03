Wyre Forest men's club issues New Year invite for new members

The Wyre Forest Fellowship Club was born out of past members of Kidderminster Round Table and 51 Club International more than 20 years ago, to create a calendar of social events and get-togethers for men.

Chairman Keith Ellwood said: “We have more than 20 members, plus regular guests and most of our meet-ups include wives and partners.

“We’re an open and welcoming club and thought the new year would be a good time to invite men of any age along.”

The club meets at least monthly, usually on a Wednesday, and has a packed diary of events to which members contribute, such as walks with a pub meal, brewery trips, 10-pin bowling and theatre trips.

Club nights with a meal and usually a speaker are held at Bewdley Pines Golf Club, visits to places of interest, such as National Trust properties, are arranged and celebrations are held to mark occasions such as Christmas and Burns Night.

The club also organises an annual walking holiday for members, wives, partners and guests, the most recent being a four-day trip to Sedbergh, Cumbria.

Keith added: “Anyone is welcome to come along to see if they enjoy themselves. Just call me on 07967 564708.”