Flying Scotsman graced the West Midlands for the only time in its centenary year

The Flying Scotsman is celebrating its centenary year and the majestic locomotive, which was the first train to clock 100mph in 1934, and drew crowds on its route.

The train was full of tourists and enthusiasts on The Worcester Christmas Express, and skirted round Birmingham on its way between Cambridge and Worcester.

Express & Star reader David Throup was delighted to have seen the majestic locomotive from a bridge near Droitwich.

He said: "I’m no train spotter but couldn’t resist the chance to see the Flying Scotsman so close to home. Cycled out to an isolated bridge on a bridleway near Droitwich thinking I’d be pretty much on my own. Must have been 25 of us!"

The world-famous steam engine has been touring the country this year to mark 100 years since it first entered service but has avoided West Midlands, meaning today was the only time in 2023 that the loco is coming to the wider region.

It will then go display in County Durham from this Saturday until January, and with no plans announced for 2024, so rail enthusiasts have no idea when Flying Scotsman will return.