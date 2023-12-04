Renewed appeal launched as part of enquiries into robbery

West Mercia Police have released a photo of Harkaran Ghuman as part of the appeal into the incident, which happened at Nimmings Wood car park in Clent on Wednesday, July 12 at around 4am.

A blue Audi A3 S3 Quattro was stolen after the male victim was believed to have been dragged out of his car.

West Mercia Police had previously released an image of 26-year-old Ghuman, who is believed to be living in Birmingham and who the force said it believes can help with enquiries into the robbery.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We would like to speak to 26-year-old Harkaran Ghuman as we believe he will help with our enquiries into a robbery.

"The robbery happened on 12 July at Nimmings Wood car park in Clent where a blue Audi S3 was stolen and the victim has been dragged out of the car.

"If you have any information as to where Harkaran is, please contact DC Modley by email paul.modley@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07773043987.

"Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk"